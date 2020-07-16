PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia gyms will be allowed to reopen on Monday, but there are tough restrictions. A South Philly gym owner walked Eyewitness News through how he’s going to operate under the city’s COVID-19 guidelines.

With membership down 70% compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, CrossFit 2 St. owner George Caroulis says he was weeks away from throwing in the towel, planning to close his Pennsport gym permanently on Aug. 1.

“It’s been torture. It’s been absolute torture,” Caroulis said. “It has been the saddest time in my life.”

This is why Philadelphia’s announcement Thursday that gyms and fitness centers can reopen on Monday is bringing him some much-needed comfort.

“Relieved, but still a little bit anxious because there is still a lot of business I have to build back up,” Caroulis said.

You first met Caroulis back in March, handing out gym equipment to members as the city began to shut down because of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to try to continue to grow stronger together,” Caroulis said.

More than four months and plenty of Zoom and pop-up workouts later, Caroulis is back inside his gym prepping for Monday’s reopening.

So just days away from the official city reopening of gyms in Philadelphia, Caroulis has made sure to work out all of the details on how each and every member of his gym will stay safe.

“Each station is going to be set up with hand sanitizer, with Lysol disinfectant spray, with a trash bin and a paper towel roll,” Caroulis said. “They’re seven-and-a-half feet apart.”

Per city rules, there will be fewer than 10 members inside at any time and anyone working out must wear a mask. The city says health inspectors will perform random unannounced checks on gyms to ensure rules are being followed and closing facilities whose members don’t comply.

“I’m not going to risk getting shut down again,” Caroulis said.

You can be sure Caroulis will make sure those inside his gym will be sweating through their masks.

“We’ve come too far. We’ve put too much time and energy in during the downtime to try to keep our membership up for that to happen to us right now,” Caroulis said.