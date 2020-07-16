PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia announced that they will postpone the plans to close the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway because conversations with the group are ongoing. Mayor Jim Kenney says he plans to meet with several camp representatives next week.

About a dozen tents have now popped up in the Azelea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“I wish the city would come up with a longterm solution,” Fairmount resident Doug Gordon said.

Neighbors exercising along the popular trails in the area first noticed the tents earlier this week.

“We’ve even seen little kids out here with their mom and dad,” Cassandra Woods said. “It breaks your heart. They all need somewhere to live. They need help and that’s the sad part.”

The demands are similar to those of the main encampment that formed more than a month ago at 22nd Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Members of the encampment want better treatment of homeless people and permanent, low-income housing.

Many people CBS3 spoke with say the requests are reasonable.

“There’s so many vacant houses in the City of Philadelphia,” Kathy Irons said. “Why can’t the city do something for people who don’t have a place to live.”

The city says public health and safety are behind its decision and deadline.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said, “Conversations between the city and the group are ongoing and we’re still hoping to reach a reasonable outcome. The city continues to make every effort to assist homeless individuals who are at the camp to connect to services and leave voluntarily.”

The tents in the Azalea Garden are part of the Parkway homeless encampment. Some of their demands are taped to the trees.