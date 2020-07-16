Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to track down an identity theft suspect. The suspect is a 29-year-old woman from White Township, Indiana County and her alleged crimes took place between March 5 and March 9.
Police say the suspect used a fraudulent Pennsylvania ID card in the victim’s name to rent a storage unit on Front Street in Philadelphia.
She also took out a credit card in the victim’s name and made more than $11,000 in purchases at Trek Bicycle shops in Manayunk and Warminster.
