LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators in Lancaster County say they are building a timeline of events as they continue their search for a young Amish woman. Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, has been missing since June 21.
Justo Smoker, 34, was arrested on July 10 and charged with kidnapping Stoltzfoos.
Investigators say nothing indicates the two knew each other.
“Certainly the discovery of intimate clothing near where Smoker’s vehicle was seen lends only to the conclusion that she suffered harm,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “This case is a priority and we are doing everything we can to find Linda and to bring her home.”
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Smoker’s red Kia Rio sedan on June 21 to contact them.
