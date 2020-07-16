PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Union and Sixers are experiencing life inside the bubble at Disney World. Now, the Flyers are about to enter their bubble in Toronto.
In two weeks, the Flyers will head to their bubble with 11 other NHL teams. If they were to make the Stanley Cup Finals, the orange and black could be in lockdown for three months.
Despite the difficulties, head coach Alain Vigneault says everyone needs to keep a positive mindset.
“I don’t feel anyone in our situation right now has any right to complain about anything really. Obviously, we’re gonna miss the people that are close to us — our families, our parents, etc. — but we’re getting an opportunity here to compete for the Stanley Cup and if you look at what’s going on in the world right now, people are losing their jobs, losing their businesses, going from paycheck to paycheck, we’re one of the lucky ones,” he said.
James van Riemsdyk says the camaraderie in the locker room is the reason he feels good about what’s ahead.
Goalie Brian Elliott is ready for the challenge but that doesn’t mean leaving his wife and their two kids for that long isn’t devastating.
“I was just on a FaceTime call and the first question you get asked is, ‘Are you coming home, dad?’ and they just don’t understand it and that’s been really hard for me personally,” Elliott said.
