PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beginning Friday, heat and humidity make a comeback across Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. After what was a comfortable week, swampy conditions will return to the forecast.

High pressure will build over the southeast this weekend.

With the high positioned to the south, its clock-wise winds will usher in dangerous heat and high humidity.

Afternoon temperatures on Friday will be seasonal in the upper 80s but humidity will make it feel closer to the mid-90s. That sticky, muggy and excessive pattern will continue to build through the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 90s, yet when you factor in the humidity, heat index values are going to exceed the 100° mark.

The heat and humidity will continue to climb on Sunday.

Sunday looks to be sunny and dry with day-time highs soaring into the middle 90s.

Along the shore and at elevation, heat will not be as intense. However, widespread humidity is expected to provide little to no relief from the extensive heat across the region.

The excessive humidity will make it unbearable to be outside on Sunday, and feels like temperatures will be nearing 105° F by Sunday afternoon. it is urged to stay in air conditioned rooms and avoid too much time outdoors. Also hydrate to stay cool during the dangerous heatwave.

The high heat and humidity will persist during the first couple days of next week, with temperatures and excessive humidity peaking on Monday. The stretch of prolonged heat is likely to continue at least until Tuesday, before we drop back into the upper 80s by Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the humidity will not go anywhere next week. And with plenty of instability the threat for afternoon storms is possible pretty much every day next week.