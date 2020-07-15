PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District will unveil its plan for the upcoming school year Wednesday morning. Ahead of the school district’s announcement, the teachers union released its recommendations.

The school district is holding a virtual press conference this morning to go over what the upcoming school year will look like this fall.

The superintendent will be joined by the mayor and the city’s health commissioner. We’re told the plan will include everything from cleaning procedures and protocols, to scheduling for students and staff.

School District of Philadelphia leaders are calling their plan to return to school in the fall their “Advancing Education Safely Plan.”

And they say it was developed in partnership with state and local health experts as well guidance from the CDC.

Eyewitness News spoke to Superintendent Dr. William Hite just last week ahead of today’s announcement.

“We will be masking, social distancing, and we will be sanitizing and promoting hand washing and making sure stations are available to do those things,” Dr. Hite said.

Many of those items are also on the list of recommendation from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

On Tuesday, the teachers union outlined nine points they want addressed in order to reopen school.

Some of those items include a plan for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, decluttering, cleaning and sanitizing, as well as alternatives to in-person instruction.

In a recent survey of school district employees one-third of surveyed teachers, counselors, nurses and other professionals said public schools should remain fully remote when classes begin in September.

More than half said a hybird in-person and remote model is the best way to balance education with health and safety.

They would include split weeks or alternating weeks of in-person learning.

And in a different survey, seven out of 10 Philadelphia educators said they had significant concerns about returning to school before a vaccine is developed.

The World Health Organization says there are 23 potential COVID-19 vaccines in the human testing process globally.

In the meantime, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield stresses masks will play a big role in schools reopening.

“Face coverings are not a symbol, but they’re actually a very important preventive intervention that can really block this virus,” Dr. Redfield said.

The School District of Philadelphia’s virtual announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the press conference live on CBSN Philadelphia.