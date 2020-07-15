PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting left one man dead and another man hurt in North Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Diamond Street.
Police say at least 39 shots were fired. A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the hospital. A 25-year-old man was shot in the elbow.
Investigators are now working to determine a motive.
“We know that normally a large group or medium to large group of people hang on the corner along 23rd and Diamond,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “Sometimes they play dice. We don’t know if there was a dice game involved today even though we did find three dice on the sidewalk.”
Two nearby homes and three parked cars were also struck by gunfire. No one inside was hurt.
Police have not made any arrests.
