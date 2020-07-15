Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man is dead after a West Philadelphia shooting. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of South Alden Street.
The victim was shot once in the head, once in the chest and once in the lower back, police say.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:32 p.m.
Police say an arrest was made but did not release any more information.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.