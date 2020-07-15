PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Is it safe for children to go back to school in the fall? That is the question many parents, teachers and school staff members have. The safety of schools for children, teachers, and staff depends mainly on the level of COVID-19, if it’s spreading or stable.
Currently, Philadelphia is in pretty good shape, but that could change and that’s why the safety of children going back to school is complicated.
“I think the answer is yes, but am I able to coach my children to understand how they can contribute to make sure their school, their friends at school, teachers are kept safe,” Dr. Susan Coffin at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who’s an expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says the goal should be having students physically present in school, but that all depends on being able to keep them safe.
