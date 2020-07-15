Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The iconic trolley car on Germantown Avenue in Mount Airy is moving. It was once an ice cream shop next to the Trolley Car Diner. Both have closed.
Its owner wanted to donate the trolley to a non-profit. He chose the Fishtown-Kensington Area Business Improvement District.
The trolley will be moved to the courtyard of the Fillmore music venue.
It will have a new life as a concession stand.
