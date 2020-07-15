Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Pennsylvania Congressman Chaka Fattah has been released from federal prison early but remains under confinement, sources tell Eyewitness News. Fattah resigned from office in 2016 after he was convicted of corruption.
A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
According to sources, Fattah has been transferred to community confinement, which means he is in a halfway house or is confined to home.
Officials say Fattah’s projected release is in August 2025.
