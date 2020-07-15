PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 spoke exclusively to Pennsylvania State Sen. Anthony Williams after he announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Williams spoke about the moment he learned he was positive for the virus.
“I was a little stunned. I don’t know why but I was a little bit stunned,” Williams said. “I’ve come through a lot of challenges in my life and I just didn’t think that this would be one of those, so I was a little bit stunned. But past that, my thoughts turned to making sure other people who were around me — my family, my friends, my colleagues and associates — were aware of what was going on with me and that they could be informed about making sure they protect themselves.”
Williams says he suffers from hypertension and diabetes, which puts him at high risk.
His offices will be closed for the next two week and his staff will work remotely.
Watch the full video for more of Ukee Washington’s conversation with Williams.
