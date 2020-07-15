DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware has released new guidelines for school districts to reopen this fall. They include requiring face coverings for all students in fourth grade and up.
Face coverings are strongly recommended for everyone younger than that.
Students should wash hands or use hand sanitizer after they change classrooms, and off-site field trips should be discontinued.
“Since the day we closed school buildings, our goal has been to return students and educators to their classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “When we do return to our school buildings, we know our daily routines will look different than they did in March. Important safety measures, such as wearing face coverings and socially distancing, will help protect our children and educators and help us reduce the spread of COVID-19 so we can stay in our classrooms, where our students learn best.”
Carney will decide next month if schools will be allowed to start the year with students in the classroom.
