Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bugs are back. The spotted lanternfly is invading more communities across the region.
Eggs of the invasive bug started to hatch in our area in April.
The spotted lanternfly can destroy plants and trees. You can help protect your trees by putting a band of tape, sticky side out, around the trunk.
The insect is from Asia and was first found in North America in Berks County in 2014.
Experts predict this spotted lanternfly season to be a bad one.
You must log in to post a comment.