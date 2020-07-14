Comments
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University in South Jersey is saluting graduates this week, hosting 13 commencement ceremonies over the next three days. School officials say holding smaller outdoor ceremonies allows the graduates to walk across the stage in their caps and gowns.
About 1,800 students will take the stage and receive diploma covers — a special rite of passage for graduates.
In honor of commencement week, Rowan Boulevard will be closed down to allow restaurants to open for outdoor dining.
Tents and seating took over the main thorofare from Redmond Avenue to Victoria Street.
Reservations, masks and social distancing are required at all of the eateries.
