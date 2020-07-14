PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot to death near Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Philadelphia police are now searching for his killer.
It all happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 4800 block of North Fifth Street.
Police say the victim and another man were sitting inside of a car when a gunman opened fire. That victim was struck multiple times, he died at the hospital. The other man has an injury to his arm.
Authorities say they’re checking nearby surveillance cameras for clues.
“So mainly a residential neighborhood, so for someone to fire at least eight shots into a vehicle at Fifth and Roosevelt Boulevard is definitely a brazen act of violence,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Investigators are now working to determine what sparked the gunfire so far no arrests.
