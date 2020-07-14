PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials said Tuesday that if the Philadelphia Eagles can play this season, fans are not expected to be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says he thinks it will be safe for the team to play but without spectators in the stands.
Philadelphia Cancels All Large Events Through February 2021 Due To COVID-19 Risks
The NFL is giving local authorities the option to ban fans from games and city leaders say they’ve been in touch with the Eagles about those restrictions.
Also on Tuesday, the Eagles announced that the 3rd annual Eagles Autism Challenge will officially move to an all-virtual format on Sept. 26th.
“While we won’t be together physically, we look forward to providing an incredible virtual experience while supporting the autism community,” the team said in a statement.
