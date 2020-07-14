Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman — but he will play a new position. The Eagles agreed to terms with Jason Peters on a one-year deal.
The 38-year-old nicknamed “The Bodyguard” spent a majority of his career playing left tackle for the Birds. But this season, Peters will play guard in place of Brandon Brooks, whose season ended last month after tearing his Achilles tendon.
As of now, the NFL is expected to play a shortened preseason and begin the season as scheduled in September.
