Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re riding PATCO later this week, you better bring a mask. Starting Friday, all riders must cover their nose and mouth while in PATCO stations, on platforms and riding trains.
Starting Friday, 7/17, face coverings will be *REQUIRED* when riding #PATCO. Customers will need to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while in stations, on platforms and trains.
DETAILS: https://t.co/Rx6MDkuGlI pic.twitter.com/RuShSDdvZR
— PATCO (@RidePATCO) July 14, 2020
Up until now, masks were expected but not required.
The only exceptions are for children under 2 and people who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability.
