By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re riding PATCO later this week, you better bring a mask. Starting Friday, all riders must cover their nose and mouth while in PATCO stations, on platforms and riding trains.

Up until now, masks were expected but not required.

The only exceptions are for children under 2 and people who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability.

