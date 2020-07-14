CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 76er is giving us a look at life for basketball players as they get set to restart the season. Matisse Thybulle has started an online series called “Welcome to the Bubble.”

He dropped Episode Two Monday night.

It shows what the players go through on a daily basis, confined to “the Bubble” as they prepare to resume play.

Thybulle says he shot and edited the episodes and promised more to come.

