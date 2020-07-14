Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a shooting left a man fighting for his life in Tioga. Gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. Tuesday at North 20th and Bellevue Streets.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times and managed to run to get help. He’s now critical.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for that gunfire.
