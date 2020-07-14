Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A seven-year student-athlete was honored Tuesday for her achievement in sports and beyond. Victoria Maloney was awarded the Ed Snider Leadership Award at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday.
Maloney graduated at the top of her class at Bishop McDevitt High School.
She was a star athlete and won recognition for her community service.
This fall, she heads to Neumann University.
The Snider Foundation is paying for a full four-year scholarship.
