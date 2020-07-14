CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A seven-year student-athlete was honored Tuesday for her achievement in sports and beyond. Victoria Maloney was awarded the Ed Snider Leadership Award at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday.

(credit: CBS3)

Maloney graduated at the top of her class at Bishop McDevitt High School.

She was a star athlete and won recognition for her community service.

This fall, she heads to Neumann University.

The Snider Foundation is paying for a full four-year scholarship.

