PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a female pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia on Monday morning. It happened near 56th and Vine Streets, just after 10:30 a.m.
Investigators say the 37-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road when a Route G bus that was traveling northbound on 56th street hit her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
