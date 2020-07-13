PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is expected to release details later this week on how they plan to reopen in the fall. It comes as the Trump Administration is pushing for schools to open fully in September.
Meanwhile, the United States Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was on the Sunday morning talk shows discussing the matter.
She argued that schools should reopen to full capacity so students can continue their education. She said that students transmit the disease differently than older people and that they can safely return to classrooms.
There would be exceptions for students who live in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.
However, health experts say there are too many uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus to bring that many kids, teachers and staff back to school.
