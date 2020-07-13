Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A handful of people were caught on surveillance video looting one of Philadelphia’s landmark department stores after a Floyd George protest in May. Philadelphia police say there were numerous people who broke into Boyds Philadelphia, on the 1800 block of Chestnut Street, on Saturday, May 30.
Surveillance video was not able to capture everyone who was looting the department store, but it did capture some of the individuals.
Police are asking if you recognize any of the suspects to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.
