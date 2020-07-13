Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested after police say a 51-year-old man was shot to death in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday along the 1800 block of East Oakdale Street.
Police say the victim was shot one time in the chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
An investigation is ongoing.
