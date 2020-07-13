BREAKINGPhiladelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy To Announce Resignation Tuesday, Source Confirms
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy will announce his resignation Tuesday, a source confirms to CBS3. Sources say his resignation is part of a bigger announcement coming from city officials tomorrow.

Mayor Jim Kenney appointed Abernathy to the post in 2018.

Recently, Abernathy has been in the public eye handling the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest.

There is no official word on why Abernathy is resigning.

 

