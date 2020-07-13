PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is bringing the summer camp experience to thousands of children right on their block. The 5800 block of Delancey Street in Cobbs Creek was packed Monday.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney launched an expanded PlayStreets program.
The Parks and Recreation Department is closing 310 streets to traffic so that kids have a safe place to play when school is out.
A key feature of the program is the meals provided to the kids.
“Having this kind of family atmosphere in this wonderful neighborhood, in this wonderful street, with so many adults that are positive and giving good, positive vibes for our kids. I always have hope in the end even though it’s been a tough four months. So let’s just stick together, do what we have to do for our beautiful children and give them an opportunity to grow up and have a good life,” Mayor Kenney said.
Gritty and police officers were part of the fun.
You can find PlayStreets in every neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
