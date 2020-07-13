Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers are adopting a new procedure in an effort to cut lines down. They will be giving out a set number of tickets to customers each day and those who do not get tickets will be required to leave and come back another day.
Drivers getting licenses for the first time will be given preference in getting those tickets.
The MVCs reopened Monday after being closed Saturday. Chopper 3 was over the centers in Cherry Hill and West Deptford Monday morning, where a lot of people were outside.
MVC offices reopened last week to massively long lines and waits, sparking criticism.
