PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who do you think is more excited to be back at training camp, Gritty or the Philadelphia Flyers? Gritty gave his team a warm welcome as they arrived to training camp on Monday morning.
He stood at the entrance holding a sign that said, “Honk if you missed me.”
Gritty posted a video of the reactions he got from players on Twitter.
“Can you blame them?” the post read.
Can you blame them? pic.twitter.com/z4doMhJDrZ
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 13, 2020
Training camp for the NHL begins Monday across North America.
Games are set to begin on Aug. 1. The season will be played in Canada for the summer and fall and the Stanley Cup is expected to be awarded late September or early October.
