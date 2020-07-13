HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police have identified three teenagers killed in a single-car crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday afternoon. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Emmanuel Crawford, of Camden, 16-year-old Marcus Crawford, of Camden, and 19-year-old Maryha Toro, of Philadelphia.
Police say the three were passengers in a car that overturned on the expressway, just before 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say after overturning, the car rolled into a wooded area.
The driver, 19-year-old Nijul Crawford of Philadelphia, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A witness reached out to Eyewitness News and said she was right behind the car when it rolled over and veered off the road. She says other family members were traveling in another vehicle nearby and also witnessed the horrific crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
