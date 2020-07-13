PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson has accepted an invitation from a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor to visit Auschwitz, a WWII concentration camp in Poland. The Eagles’ wide receiver accepted Edward Mosberg’s invitation during a recent Zoom video call.

“Today I had an opportunity to speak with 94 year old holocaust survivor Mr. Edward Mosberg,” Jackson posted on Instagram. “Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today . Im [sic] taking this time to continue with educating myself and bridging the gap between different cultures, communities & religions. LOVE 2 ALL!!!!! TO BE CONTINUED.”

Jackson accepted the invitation in efforts to better educate himself on the Jewish community after he posted anti-Semitic statements on social media.

StandWithUs, a International non-profit Israel education organization, posted a video of the exchange between Jackson and Mosberg.

“On Zoom call, NFL player DeSean Jackson accepts an invitation to visit Auschwitz with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, who held the call dressed in his concentration camp uniform,” the post was captioned. “His visit follows a pledge to educate himself after an antisemitic Instagram post.”

Jackson also accepted an invitation from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman to tour the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Edelman hopes Jackson’s social media posts can be a teaching moment across the board.

He also promised to attend the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Jackson in return.

After touring the museums, Edelman says the two can grab some burgers and have those “uncomfortable conversations.”

Jackson was penalized by the Philadelphia Eagles for conduct detrimental to the team.