PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keep your eyes on the sky. A newly-discovered comet will be streaking past Earth soon! Comet Neowise is the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter-century.
It swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Now, it is heading our way.
In two weeks, Comet Neowise will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere.
It will head back to the outer solar system in mid-August.
And you won’t want to miss this chance, because it will be about 7,000 years before the comet returns.
