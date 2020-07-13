ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Another protest is planned for Monday night in Allentown after video shows an Allentown police officer using restraint tactics to hold a man down during an arrest. The video was taken on Saturday outside of Saint Luke’s Sacred Heart Hospital and it’s only 23 seconds long.

Organizers of the group Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley say it’s reminiscent of Geroge Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The video led to protests in Allentown later that night.

In a statement, Allentown’s Police Chief says the man was seen staggering and vomiting outside of the hospital.

He was restrained after spitting on officers.

The chief says the man was escorted into the hospital, treated and released.

An internal investigation of the use of force is underway.

The Lehigh County District Attorney is conducting its own investigation.

Meanwhile, the video is getting national attention.

The lawyer for George Floyd’s family, Ben Crump, posted the video on Twitter saying, “Allentown police held down this man’s face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This is exactly what led to George Floyd’s death.”