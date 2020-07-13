Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people were rushed to the hospital after a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood. It happened on the 4200 block East Roosevelt Boulevard.
Two of the victims are in critical condition and the third victim is listed as stable.
Investigators are now working to determine what sparked the gunfire. So far no arrests.
