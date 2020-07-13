PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Three men were rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood. It happened on the 4200 block East Roosevelt Boulevard, around 11:35 p.m. Sunday.
The men were sitting on the front steps of a home when someone in a vehicle started shooting at them, authorities said. All three men were shot at least once, and several bullets struck the home and a neighboring residence.
Two of the victims are in critical condition and the third victim is listed as stable. No one inside either home was injured.
The car fled the scene after the shooting, and it’s not clear how many people were in the vehicle or how many shooters may have been involved.
Investigators are now working to determine what sparked the gunfire. So far no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
