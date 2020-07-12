CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash and recycling pick-up in the city will be running one day behind for the week of July 13, Philadelphia Streets Department said Sunday afternoon. Officials say the delay is due to severe weather from Tropical Storm Fay and an increased burden.

Philadelphians with Monday trash and recycling collections should put their items out for pick-up Tuesday.

Officials say collection will be one day behind through July 18.

