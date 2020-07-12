PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA police officer is under investigation after he allegedly struck two protesters with a baton May 30, according to SEPTA officials. The incident, which was reported as a Response to Resistance incident, was immediately flagged for an Internal Affairs review and has since been completed.
Officials say that the officer was placed on administrative duty on May 31.
SEPTA Transit Police Department Board of Review is scheduled to make a recommendation regarding the officer this week.
“As part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the officer’s actions, SEPTA police have talked to a female involved in the incident, but have not yet been able to identify a male who was struck,” SEPTA officials said in a statement.
SEPTA is asking that the male who was involved in this incident contact them.
