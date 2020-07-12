PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the owners of the Kite and Key is responding after controversy about people seen not social distancing outside of his establishment. Video from Saturday night showed inspectors from Philadelphia’s Department of Health, Licenses and Inspections along with state police at the Kite and Key bar on the 1800 block of Callowhill Street.

A health inspector was seen on video giving staff guidance on social distancing.

On Sunday, Kite and Key co-owner Jim Kirk wants to emphasize that his bar is open and was not cited for any wrongdoing. He says a crowd formed outside the bar Saturday after inspectors shut down The Land on Callowhill beer garden across the street.

An L&I cease operations notice was posted on the fence that says The Land on Callowhill was operating without proper licenses and social distancing and was over the 50 patron limit.

“When they were shut down, the majority of that crowd ran across the street to the Kite and Key,” Kirk said. “When that happened, all of the officials kind of looked over and said, ‘oh there’s something going on over there,’ and for us, we were taken off guard because we’re basically operating just as a to-go business.”

“They came by, gave us a few tips to modify our business, obviously we’re open today, and we made those changes and we’re going to continue to make those changes to better suit our customers and the business.”

Kirk says the inspectors suggested that he put tables outside his bar so that customers are not standing around congregating still.

Kite and Key plans to remain takeout only until Philadelphia is safely in the green phase.