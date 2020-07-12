PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds marched in Center City on Sunday for educational justice for Black students in Philadelphia schools. Organized by Black Lives Matter and Masterman Alumni for Change, the rally made its way from City Hall to North Broad Street.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
A contingent of students, teachers and supporters then arrived in front of Philadelphia School District headquarters.
Impassioned speeches about the need for Black teacher recruitment and fair representation were made by students and parents.
Their goal is to end discrimination of students at magnet schools.
“In the top schools, we have Black populations under 20%. This is not the fault of students, we do not lack intelligence, creativity, resilience or drive. It is first our teacher and hiring committee, who are these people made up of? What do their faces look like? Do they look like mine?” a demonstrator said.
Students and families want to see increased diversity on admissions committees and hiring committees in the Philadelphia School District.
You must log in to post a comment.