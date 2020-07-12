PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Adding a new animal species to your household can be tricky because you don’t know how your current pet will react. Carol Erickson, animal advocate with the PSPCA, joined CBS3 Sunday morning to discuss the steps owners should take before adding another animal species to their home.
Erickson says if you are adding another species to your household you really have to pay attention to what your animal needs.
“Not every dog or cat can safely or happily be in a home with another species especially when you are talking about adult animals with little experience with other species,” Erickson says.
Think about when human beings meet someone new, they don’t always get along. The same goes for animals.
A friendship between the two animals is a bonus, but at first, you are hoping for them to tolerate each other. And if they can’t tolerate each other, you may be making some serious decisions.
