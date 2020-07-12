CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City Express Expressway Crash, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say three people are dead after a car traveling eastbound on the Atlantic City Expressway overturned. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

Investigators say after overturning, the car rolled into a wooded area.

There is no word on what caused this crash.

One lane of traffic is getting by at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments