ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say three people are dead after a car traveling eastbound on the Atlantic City Expressway overturned. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
Investigators say after overturning, the car rolled into a wooded area.
There is no word on what caused this crash.
One lane of traffic is getting by at this time.
