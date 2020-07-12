Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police are investigating after gunshots erupted at a playground in Wilmington, Delaware leaving four teenagers and a 10-year-old boy injured. The incident happened on the 600 block of Pine Street in Compton Village just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say there were five gunshot victims including, two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.
All five victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
Investigators say they found at least 32 shell casings on the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglass Rivell at 302-576-3633.
This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.