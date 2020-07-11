Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. According to officials, gunfire erupted along the 500 block of North 54th Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
A man in his late 20s suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one in the right eye, right arm, and the right leg.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.