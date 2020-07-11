Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sign of the social distancing times. A patrol of Pennsylvania State Police troopers visited a bar in Center City on Saturday night.
A health official told an Eyewitness News photographer they were there to do a social distancing inspection.
Seen tonight: Pa. State Police roving about parts of Center City, conducting what a health inspector told a @CBSPhilly photographer was a “social distancing inspection.” pic.twitter.com/EDArdQ6ZWF
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 12, 2020
It’s not clear if any citations were issued.
A phone call to the bar, Kite and Key, for more information was met with no comment.
