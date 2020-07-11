CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sign of the social distancing times. A patrol of Pennsylvania State Police troopers visited a bar in Center City on Saturday night.

A health official told an Eyewitness News photographer they were there to do a social distancing inspection.

It’s not clear if any citations were issued.

A phone call to the bar, Kite and Key, for more information was met with no comment.

