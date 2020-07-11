Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local foundation brought smiles to the faces of six special children who received sweet new rides this morning. The Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation presented the kids with adaptive bicycles, even shutting down 20th and Walnut Streets so they can give them a whirl.
The specially equipped bikes were made possible by a grant from the Preston’s March for Energy.
Families Behind the Badge raises funds for first responders and children with its annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour.
