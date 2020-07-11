Comments
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A community fest for Black Lives Matter in Delaware County. Eyewitness News was in front of the Delaware County courthouse in Media on Saturday.
Organizers hope to get more people involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.
Borough resident and Drexel University student Senta Johnson spearheaded the event.
“This is the community fest for Black Lives Matter, it’s a way for people from surrounding communities to come together, hear some live music, hear some young speakers and support their local Black-owned businesses,” Johnson said.
Proceeds from the event will go to local Black-owned businesses and the NAACP legislative and education fund.
You must log in to post a comment.