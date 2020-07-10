OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for New Jersey’s entire coastline at least through Friday evening.

Conditions in Ocean City, New Jersey began to deteriorate with the rain becoming heavier as the sun began to rise.

Getting pretty windy here in Ocean City. Been raining over 4 hours straight on the boardwalk pic.twitter.com/2RBz4b00su — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) July 10, 2020

Rain pounded the boardwalk Friday morning and the only people that have been seen are joggers. A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect in Ocean City.

Flash flood warning in effect in Ocean City NJ. We had to move our news van because of rapidly rising water levels on 31st street. Emergency Management is urging people to use higher elevated streets like Central and Wesley Ave to get around the island. — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) July 10, 2020

Ocean City Emergency Management is reminding those trying to get around Friday to stay on high ground areas. They want to make sure that people are safely crossing the island if they have to move their vehicles.

Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain.

The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph, forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph with top sustained winds of 45 mph.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.

