PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a hit-and-run in Kensington that left a man seriously injured. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on Seltzer and Front Streets.

Real-time crime cameras didn’t capture the crash but they did record the driver and a passenger getting out of a Silver Jeep Cherokee. They step out of the vehicle and look at the victim on the ground, before taking off. Investigators say, as they fled, it appears the SUV ran over the victim’s legs.

Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise said he believes they panicked, but says they still have time to make it right.

“We have cameras in that area, sooner or later we will get something that uniquely identifies that vehicle, a tag or something else,” Overwise said. “Now that we have this picture out with the damage, somebody else might turn them in. So, what they should do is turn themselves into us, make it look better for themselves.”



The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. He has since undergone surgery. Police say he had no ID on him.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Front Street. Investigators say it has front end damage and is believed to be a 2005 to 2010 Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call police.